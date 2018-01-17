PM Modi, Netanyahu inaugurate entrepreneurship centre in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today his government is making efforts to create systems that are innovation-friendly to build an innovation-driven new India.

Modi was speaking after he and his Israeli counterpart Benjaman Netanyahu dedicated to the nation a centre for entrepreneurship and technology in Deo Dholera village near Ahmedabad.

Called the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), a public-private partnership (PPP) venture set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities.

"When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation," Modi said.

"We are working towards making entire system in our country innovation-friendly, so that ideas are formed from intent, innovations are formed from ideas and new India is formed from innovations," the Prime Minister said.

The Israeli prime minister said he was delighted to be there.

"The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is on more i that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate." Netanyahu ended his speech with "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi".