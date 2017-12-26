PM Modi meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee on b'day, sends x-mas wishes to citizens

Keeping up with the tradition of December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the day by wishing countrymen 'Merry Christmas', remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his 156th birth anniversary, as well as praying for the good health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 93rd birthday.

PM Modi visited Vajpayee at his residence in Lutyen's Delhi where he held interactions with his family.

"Birthday greetings to our beloved Atalji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health," Modi tweeted.

A few days ago, Modi had recalled Vajpayee while taking stock of party's electoral wins at BJP MPs parliamentary meet.

Modi had said how Vajpayee congratulated him in person on party's performance in 1998 Lok Sabha election in Gujarat when he barely had joined the BJP from RSS and was not widely known in the party.

President Ram Nath Kovind also joined the PM in wishing Vajpayee. "Birthday wishes to our much-loved and respected former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he tweeted.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also conveyed his 'heartfelt greetings' and wished Vajpayee on his birthday. "Convey my heartfelt greetings to Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, on his birthday, today," he tweeted.

PM Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who visited Vajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi to wish him on his birthday. BJP workers in Kanpur performed a havan on Monday morning and prayed for Vajpayee's good health and long life.

Since 2014, Vajpayee's birthday has been celebrated by the Government as 'Good Governance Day'.

In his Christmas greeting, the PM asked the countrymen to "remember the noble teachings of Lord Christ". He also paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 156th Jayanti and recalled his 'strong and unforgettable' impact on India's history.

His efforts to further education and a spirit of patriotism will always be remembered, PM Modi said.

Remembrance