Gujarat: Two water projects inaugrated by PM Modi

PM Modi says "We have ensured that farmers get enough water through various irrigation schemes in Gujarat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated two water projects in Gujarat's Modasa district, asserting that farmers across the state will soon get water through various irrigation schemes.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said, We have ensured that farmers across Gujarat get water through our various irrigation schemes. National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) is helping farmers sell their produce online at the right price across the entire country. We have introduced PM Fasal Bima Yojana to ensure maximum protection with minimum premium. We are also ensuring that bus stations in Gujarat are comparable to airports in convenience and cleanliness.

PM @narendramodi delivers his address while launching water supply schemes at Modasa pic.twitter.com/bidBQkAAQ8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 30, 2017

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present for the occasion. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will have lunch at Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan, which will be followed by the inauguration of the Mahatma Mandir exhibition and conference. He will also address a youth symposium.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a textile summit, take part in a roadshow and unveil other state-centric projects. He will leave for New Delhi this evening to attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out mega event in Parliament.