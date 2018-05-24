PM Modi hails Netherlands joining International Solar Alliance; Dutch PM praises Clean Ganga mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness over The Netherlands joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The two nations also discussed science and technology, and health cooperation, Cooperation in the fields of Water, Agriculture and Urban Development, Security cooperation, Economy, Trade & Investment, and Connectivity, Climate Change

As per official website of The International Solar Alliance, it is to provide a dedicated platform for cooperation among solar resource rich countries where the global community, including bilateral and multilateral organizations, corporate, industry, and other stakeholders, can make a positive contribution to assist and help achieve the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy in meeting energy needs of prospective ISA member countries in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner.

Prime Minister Modi said this decision by The Netherlands to join the ISA will add a new chapter to Indo-Netherlands bilateral relations.

"India and Netherlands have shared close relations in the United Nations Security Council and also with respect to multilateral exports. The ISA will add a new chapter" Prime Minister Modi added.

He further informed that both India and Netherlands have conducted three bilateral summits starting from 2015, when Prime Minister Rutt visited India for the first time followed by Prime Minister Modi's visit to The Netherlands in 2017, and now in 2018.

Prime Minister Modi said "We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations, shared our view on both regional and global developments and further met the top CEO?s of both countries."

The Netherlands has advanced technology for energy production and "has gained immense experience in the field of energy and the entire world must be benefited by them", he added.

"India is the fifth highest foreign direct investor in the Netherlands is moving towards to rise to the third highest position with respect to the same" and continued saying that several Dutch companies have been operating in India since years,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said, "The Netherlands has proven to be an attractive destination for the Indian investors as he reiterated the relevance of agro-processing sectors in the process of developing the Indian economy "which will help to double the farmers’ income."

He said, “During Indian World Tour, The Netherlands participated as a ?focused country?. I further expect it to participate in a similar tour in 2019”.

Prime Minister Modi further informed that the first-ever Indo-Dutch Excellence Center has been built in Varanasi to help to create advanced technologies for producing vegetables.

The Netherlands will be participating as a partner country in the India Tech Summit 2019, he informed.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his opening remarks by expressing his gratitude towards The Netherlands government for helping multiple Indians to evacuate from the deadly September 2017 Irma Hurricane that claimed the lives of at least 24 people.

Meanwhile, lauding the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cleaning the Ganga, Dutch Premier Mark Rutte said worldwide there was a need to value water, not only as an economic asset, but for its social, cultural and environmental importance.

The government's Namami Gange initiave, aimed at cleaning the 2525 km-long river, was undertaken and approved as its flagship programme in June 2014. It has a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to accomplish the objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the river.

Rutte, who is a member of the United Nations-World Bank high-level panel on water, also stressed on the need to value water not only as an economic asset, but also for its social, cultural and religious knowledge .

All of these, he said, were relevant when working on cleaning the Ganges.

I have a great respect for the goals that have been set by Prime Minister Mr Modi under the Namami Gange programme, the Netherlands premier said, while speaking at an event organised by Indo-Dutch Ganga forum in the national capital.

Rutte said that the essence of the UN-World Bank initiative is to recognise that clean and sufficient water cannot be taken for granted.

Worldwide we need to value water, not only as an economic asset, but also for its social, its cultural, its environmental and of course, its religious knowledge. All of which are so relevant when working on the holy Ganges, Rutte said.