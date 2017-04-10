Essel Group 90 years

PM Modi 'deeply pained' by Palm Sunday bomb attacks in Egypt

(File Photo)
Mon, 10 Apr 2017-12:07pm , New Delhi , PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attacks in Egypt in which at least 45 people were killed.

At least 45 people were killed and nearly 120 others injured in powerful blasts in two churches packed with worshippers celebrating Palm Sunday in Egypt's Tanta and Alexandria cities, the deadliest attacks on the minority Coptic Christians in recent years.

The Islamic State (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the twin attacks on churches on Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar.

 
