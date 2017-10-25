PM Modi crosses 10 million mark on Instagram, remains most followed leader on app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prowess on the social media is well-known. His stature as the most tech-savvy world leader was reiterated this week when the Prime Minister crossed 10 million mark on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

PM Modi who joined Instagram on November 12, 2014, has posted 152 photos so far and doesn't follow anyone on the site.

His first post was a photo from ASEAN summit when he wrote, 'Hello World! Great being on Instagram. My first photo…this one from the ASEAN Summit.” His photos include not just his foreign tours but his domestic trips also.

A picture with President Elect Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, twenty years ago. #throwbackthursday A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

With this week's numbers, PM Modi continues to remain on the top spot as most followed global leader on Instagram.

US President Donald Trump was the second most followed world leader — he now has 7.8 million followers and has posted 2,472 pictures — and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, emerged third with 4.9 million followers and 467 posts.

The April study undertaken by public relations firm Burson-Marsteller had claimed PM Modi's posts receive an average of 2,23,000 interactions (comments and likes).

PM Modi also has massive following on micro-blogging site Twitter as well, where he has over 35 million followers.