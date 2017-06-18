PM Modi condoles death of Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Atmasthananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of fifteenth president of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission Swami Atmasthananda.

The Prime Minister took to twitter to express his grief.

?The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life,? he tweeted.

The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life. pic.twitter.com/eY3TKU41Xf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

?Swami Atmasthananda ji was blessed with immense knowledge & wisdom. Generations will remember his exemplary personality,? he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that Swami Atmasthananda worked tirelessly to spread Ramakrishna Mission?s influence globally.

Atmasthananda was elected as the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission on 3 December 2007.

In the youth of Prime Minister Modi wanted to become a monk. However, reportedly, Atmasthananda advised him otherwise and declined his proposal. Thus Prime Minister Modi entered politics.

