PM Modi condemns Stockholm attack, extends support to Sweden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the attack in Stockholm and said India stands firmly with the people of Sweden in this hour of grief.

?We condemn the attack in Stockholm. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured,? Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Sweden and Latvia also took to the social media platform, calling out to the Indian nationals in Stockholm affected by the ?terror attack?.

?Any Indians affected in the terrorist attack in Stockholm are requested to contact the Embassy most urgently (08-4117090, 08-107008),? the tweet read.

At least three people were killed after a lorry rammed into a crowd of people in central Stockholm, few meters away from Indian Embassy. However, Indian Embassy staff in Stockholm safely evaded the crash, sources in the embassy confirmed to ANI.

Sweden?s Prime Minister Stefan L?fven released a statement shortly after the attack, claiming it to be a clear terrorist attack.

?Sweden has been attacked. All indications are that it is an act of terrorism. Be vigilant, and listen to the Police information,? he tweeted.

