PM Modi asks suggestions for Mann ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi has lot to say

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday almost trolled PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. He subtweeted a tweet posted by PM Modi where he had asked for suggestions regarding issues to be discussed in 2018's first Mann ki Baat.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet dripping with sarcasm targeted the government on three counts. He raised the issue of Chinese troop deployment in Doklam plateu, about employment generation and spate of rape cases reported from Haryana.

asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how he plans to address issues like jobs, rising rape cases in Haryana, and Doklam in Mann Ki Baat.

Rahul tweeted, "Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to:1. Get our youth JOBS2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana.

The Congress president's attack came after Prime Minister Modi, through Twitter, urged people to share their ideas for his first radio address of 2018.

"It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for #MannKiBaat. What are your suggestions for 2018's first 'Mann Ki Baat' on 28th January. Let me know on the NM Mobile App," the Prime Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet going beyond the obvious had few interesting side points. He used pun to say Doklam as Dhoka-LAM. This is in consistent with Congress PC on Thursday where they accused PM Modi and Sushma Swaraj of misguiding the nation regarding true condition in Doklam plateau.

Haryana is ruled by BJP and currently Manohar Lal Khattar is under serious pressure with series of rape cases being reported from the state. So Rahul through this tweet has put pressure on PM Modi to react to the Haryana situation. He has also mocked Mann ki Baat as monologue, a dig at PM Modi for not taking questions from reporters.

China today justified its massive construction activities in the Dokalam area and asked India not to comment on its "legitimate" infrastructure development on its sovereign territory.

China's reaction came amid reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Dokalam standoff with India.

Asked about reports citing satellite imagery of a Chinese military complex in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "I have also noted the relevant report. I don't know who offered such kind of photos." But at same time he said he did not have detailed information on it.

The reports raised concerns that the China may be preparing for another standoff with India.

