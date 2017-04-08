PM Modi and Raje slammed for condemning Stockholm terror attack but staying silent about Alwar

Both PM Modi and Raje condemned the Stockholm terror attack but remained silent about Alwar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in Stockholm and said India stands firmly with the people of Sweden in this hour of grief. "We condemn the attack in Stockholm. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured," he tweeted. "India stands firmly with the people of Sweden in this hour of grief," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje tweeted: “My heart goes out to victims of #Stockholm terror attack. We stand with the people of #Sweden in this difficult time. #UniteAgainstTerror.”

However, neither the PM nor the Rajasthan CM had spoken a word about the vigilantism that resulted in the death of Muslim man in Rajasthan. Twitter was quick to remind the two politicians on their silence on the matter.

More power to you Modiji Not everyone has the heart to sacrifice one of his kind and keep mum, to protect one of ours. - Bovines United https://t.co/RQLUxQaMQz — Divine Bovine (@DesiSage) April 8, 2017

Sir, an innocent was killed next door in Alwar by terrorists masquerading as nationalists https://t.co/9f3Q9gkqih — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 8, 2017

Jaipur to Stockholm = 5600 km. Jaipur to Alwar = 156 km. https://t.co/kdWmP5ouKH — darpan singh (@darpans) April 8, 2017

@VasundharaBJP Any thoughts about Alwar, ma'am? — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) April 8, 2017

Pls ask ur heart to make a smol detour to Alwar https://t.co/tcPOqQStBG — Peglet (@PedestrianPoet) April 8, 2017

This week, a Muslim boy was lynched for being around a cow. Another Muslim man was beaten to death for loving a Hindu girl. Condemn maybe? https://t.co/WhUPRy7nUg — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) April 8, 2017

Competing with Modi... in worrying about the world than their own people getting lynched!! Is it a new Stockholm Syndrome?? https://t.co/B7wfwvCxER — Indrajith (@Balaindrajith) April 8, 2017

Saar, some jihadis killed a poor man while transporting a cow. This incident happened in Alwar de jeneiro, Mexico. Please condemn. https://t.co/ezPlCJleAQ — kiduva (@kiduva) April 7, 2017

An innocent Indian Muslim was murdered by four extremists and not a word of condemnation. Not a word. https://t.co/VqHYciCSQr — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) April 7, 2017

@narendramodi @SwedishPM Only if you could stand firmly with the people of your own country when innocents are being lynched in public. Please we expect better — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) April 7, 2017

Anything on Rajputs in Rajasthan who attacked a couple at Dalit wedding,assulated women? Your heart doesn't go out for your State citizens? https://t.co/Iblrhq8sZk — Nayak (@SuzaneNayak) April 8, 2017

One more accused has been arrested by the police in connection with the cow vigilantism incident in Alwar on Saturday The Rajasthan Government yesterday sent a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Alwar cow vigilantism incident.

The Supreme Court earlier on Friday issued a notice to the Rajasthan Government seeking a reply on the matter within three weeks, after a Muslim man was allegedly killed by cow protectors over suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar. Besides Rajasthan, the court also issued notices to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand. The top court's directive came after a petition was filed by activist Tehseen Poonawalla seeking ban on Gau Rakshaks and to probe all incidents of cow vigilantism in these states.

The matter has been deferred to May 3 for further hearing. On Thursday, Alwar incident sparked war of words in the Parliament as well. Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed heated exchanges regarding this incident. Congress Rajya Sabha member Madhusudan Mistry demanded the dismissal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state in view of the "breakdown of constitutional machinery."

As many as three people were arrested in connection with an attack on a group of five men by the cow vigilantes that led to the death of one Muslim man earlier on Wednesday. The incident took place on April 1 after gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal stopped their vehicle on NH 8, alleging that they were illegally transporting cows. An FIR has been registered and investigation is currently underway in this regard.