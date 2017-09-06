PM Modi a real saint and philanthropist, working for poor, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said the PM's vision is to take the benefits of democracy and economic growth to the the poor.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "real saint" and "philanthropist", Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Wednesday said the PM's vision is to take the benefits of democracy and economic growth to the the poor who are on the last step of the ladder.

The minister, who was addressing the 12th Sustainability Summit organised here, said that unless growth, particularly economic growth, is inclusive, it cannot be sustainable, and emphasised that the Modi Government's 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas' slogan was in consonance with it.

Stressing that discussions of the Summit should influence common man's growth, empowerment and development of downtrodden and marginalised sections of the society, Sharma said that these were the areas on which the PM was focusing.

"He (PM Modi) is a real saint. He is really thinking and working for the common man. I have the privilege of working in his cabinet for last three years," said Sharma who recently took charge as a minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"This government has a philanthropist Prime Minister who has the vision of taking the benefits of independence and democracy to the the poor who are on the last step of the ladder," the minister said.

The two-day Summit hosted by CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development is themed '2030 Agenda: Driving Inclusive Growth .

India is a "key partner" of European Union(EU) in terms of climate(change) action, EU's ambassador to India and Bhutan Tomasz Kozlowski said in his special address at the Summit.

"EU and its businesses stand committed to India regarding sustainability, clean energy and climate change," he said.

The event was also addressed by the CII president Shobana Kamineni and ITC Limited CEO Sanjiv Puri.

The Summit provides a platform for businesses, governments, think tanks and civil society, to share experiences, discuss and debate upon global development holistically, seeks to widen sustainability dialogue in achieving inclusive development by 2030.