PM condoles loss of lives in forest fires in Portugal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in the forest fires in Portugal.

"Sad to learn of tragic loss of lives in the forest fire in Portugal. Deepest condolences to the Portugese people on this tragedy (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Modi is scheduled to visit the European country on June 24.

Some 60 forest fires broke out last night across Portugal, killing at least 57 people and injuring at least 59 others.

Most of the victims were burnt to death in their cars, the Portuguese government said.

