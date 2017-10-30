PM blasts Cong pitch for ‘azadi of Kashmir’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress on Sunday, accusing the Opposition party of “shamelessly” taking a U-turn and lending its voice for “Kashmir’s azadi”. He said the party was speaking the language of separatists and Pakistan, and was insulting the brave soldiers who were sacrificing their lives for the motherland’s security and innocent citizens of Kashmir. The attack came a day after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram again pitched for autonomy for the restive Valley.

The PM told BJP workers in Bengaluru that his government would not compromise with the country’s unity and integrity. “All of a sudden, those who were in power till yesterday have taken a U-turn. Shamelessly… they are lending their voice for Kashmir’s azadi,” Modi said.

Modi did not take Chidambaram’s name, but said he was surprised that those responsible for the country’s internal security were making such statements.

Home was one of the portfolios Chidambaram held during the UPA government.

“They don’t have any shame in saying this. The Congress party will have to give an answer for this (Chidambaram’s) statement... Mothers, sisters and children of those who laid down their lives are seeking an answer from the Congress,” the PM said.

Modi also linked the remark to last year’s surgical strikes against terror launchpads in PoK and said he could imagine why the opposition party had not been able to “digest” the counter-terror action by the Army. “This is land of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and we will not allow any compromise with the unity and integrity of the country.”

The Congress leader had said in Rajkot in poll-bound Gujarat on Saturday that the demand in the Kashmir Valley is to respect the letter and spirit of Article 370 that means most Kashmiris want greater autonomy.

“My interactions in J&K led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi, mostly, I am not saying all... the overwhelming majority, they want autonomy.” “Yes, I do,” Chidambaram said when he was asked if he still thinks that Jammu and Kashmir should be given greater autonomy.

The PM said that after repeated defeats, some intellectual people in the Congress were expected to put the party back on the right path. “But now it looks like the Congress does not want to learn from its mistakes. People usually learn from their mistakes”.

The PM also highlighted the Doklam issue to target the Congress and said: “Do you remember the lies Congress was spreading on Dokla? People of India trusted them so much but such is their conduct.”

Chidambaram had in July 2016 also pitched for greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir, saying India should restore the “grand bargain” under which Kashmir had acceded by granting a large degree of autonomy to it. He had warned that otherwise the country will have to pay a “heavy price”.

