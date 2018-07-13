'PM a kisan bandhu for Didi-Modi nexus', sasy Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal, said only in Bengal could he come as a 'Kisan Bandhu'.

"Only in Bengal can Modi come as a kisan bandhu, thanks to the didibhai (Mamata)-Modibhai nexus. Everywhere else there is a protest against Modi and the BJP government. They can't approve a one-time waiver of loan to protect farmers from suicide whereas in the last four years they have officially waived loans of 3.5 lakh crore of corporate houses," Yechury said on Thursday.

The Senior CPI(M) leader also expressed his doubt about the anti-BJP stand of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and said, "Her opposition against the BJP lacks credibility. In the parliament the TMC is quiet when a crucial issue against the BJP is raised and the BJP is also quiet against the TMC when it comes to issues such as Saradha and Narada."

He said the BJP government had failed to keep its promise of employment generation in the country and not only was there no new employment generation, official report said that there was actually a decline in employment.

On Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's comment that if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it will India would turn into 'Hindu Pakistan', Yechury supported him saying he himself had used the phrase earlier. "In the Parliament, I had asked PM Narendra Modi not to turn India into a Hindu Pakistan. This is on record," Yechury said.