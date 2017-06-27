Plea seeking production of girl who bobbitised godman

A habeas corpus petition filed in the Kerala High Court seeking production of a girl who bobbitised a godman was withdrawn following a statement filed by police.

In the statement, police informed the court that their investigation has revealed that the girl was not under any illegal detention but living with the father, mother and brother at a rented house at Nedumangad.

Police also said the girl was given police protection after she gave a written complaint that petitioner Ayyappadas sexually exploited her giving false assurance to marry her.

The petition was filed in the high court last week alleging that the young woman who bobbitised the godman was abducted from her house and was illegally confined at a place in Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the habeas corpus petition, Ayyappadas had claimed that he and the girl were in love for more than a year and he used to visit her house occasionally.

He had alleged the girl was taken away forcibly from her house as a result of a criminal conspiracy hatched by some people close to the godman.

It was done at a time when investigation into the case was progressing, he had submitted.

The plea was filed two days after the police had approached a court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking permission to conduct scientific tests, including lie detector, on the young woman victim.

The 23-year-old woman had allegedly cut off the genitals of the godman when he reportedly tried to rape her at her home in Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

The woman in her complaint had stated that the accused has been known to her family for the past few years and has been harassing her since she was a minor. He frequented her home for performing pujas and used to assault her during the visits, the complaint had said.

