Plans for new highway to connect Delhi & Haryana being considered

In a bid to reduce traffic on national highway one (NH-1), the Central government is planning to construct a 200-kilometre highway along the Western Yamuna Canal from Bawana in Delhi to Yamuna Nagar in Haryana. A proposal to this effect is being considered by the Ministry of Road Transport, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

As per the initial concept, the proposed highway will cross NH-1 at Karnal, NH-71 Panipat to Rohtak and bypass; Haryana state highway number 7 and 8 (Karnal Kaithal road), Number 9 (Karnal–Kachwa–Samli–Kaul road), Number 14 (Panipat –Jind road), major district road number 114 (Kond– Munak–Salwan Asandh road), and other village roads.

The proposal was mooted by the Manoharlal Khattar government in Haryana. Both the ministries — Ministry of Road Transport, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs — has asked the Haryana government to prepare a detailed project report on the proposal.

The project to construct a highway along the Western Yamuna Canal to Yamunanagar along the river was conceptualised in 2014. The Haryana Cabinet had also approved funds to prepare a detailed project report. Sources said that detailed project report is almost ready. This will help to further develop the villages along the Western Yamuna Canal.

The proposed project will decongest the traffic on the NH-1 in Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal and Yamunanagar. If approved, this would be the second highway in the state after Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway. The highway will not only reduce traffic on NH -1 but also provide an alternate route to commuters in Haryana and Delhi.

As per an initial estimate, the project will cost about Rs 1,000-1,500 crore and its carriageway will be 10-metre-wide. While the Haryana Government will spend Rs 150 crore, the remaining funds will come from the NCRPB.

