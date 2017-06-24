Plan for overall development of Similipal Biosphere Reserve

Odisha government today formulated a comprehensive management action plan for overall development of the Similipal Biosphere Reserve located in Mayurbhanj district.

The plan was prepared keeping in consideration of the physical and manpower requirement for the National Park, which was also approved by the Biosphere Reserve Management Council meeting headed by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here today.

At least Rs 64 crores was earmarked for carrying out development of Simlipal Biosphere Reserve in the next five years, Padhi said adding that the reserve is endowed with exceptional biodiversity.

Apart from the comprehensive plan for five years, the action plan for 2017-18 financial year was also approved.

Earlier, funds were major constraint for carrying out various developmental activities while the issue has been resolved and all formalities have been completed, said field officer of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Harish Kumar Bisht.

Bisht said the Centre will share 60 per cent of the funds allocated for the development of the Similipal while Odisha Government will bear the remaining 40 per cent of the sanctioned fund.

India s largest forest reserve block, Simlipal National Park, also happens to be one of the India s 15 Tiger reserves that fall under the Project Tiger.

Project Tiger is a tiger conservation programme launched in 1973 by the Government of India. The Project aims at ensuring a viable population of Bengal tigers in their natural habitats and also to protect them from extinction, and preserving areas of biological importance as a natural heritage forever represented as close as possible the diversity of ecosystems across the tiger's distribution in the country.

Simlipal National Park is spread over 2,271 km.

