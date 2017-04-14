With a little help from NASA: Piyush Goyal uses pics from space to show India is shining brighter in 2016

There's stark difference between the pictures of India in 2012 and that in 2016.

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal is one of the more popular ministers in the current Modi government whose relentless work to provide power from end to end has ‘electrified’ the people of the nation. Even on Friday, he was doing the job, signing a pact with the UP government to ensure 24/7 power for all. The MoS for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines has done a good job ensuring there’s no scarcity of coal.

Tasked with executing PM Modi’s ambitious ‘Power for All’ and an annual renewable energy generation of 175 GW by 2022. So, we guess a man like that can be allowed a humble brag, which he could, thanks to NASA’s recent pics of earth. Here is a comparison photo between India in 2012 and India in 2016.

Goyal wrote on Facebook: "For the past 3 years, we are working tirelessly towards power for all, and the results are evident from some of the images taken by NASA ."

Even a piece on CNN spoke about the vast growth in Indian cities. James Griffiths wrote in CNN: “New satellite imagery released Thursday by NASA shows the vast growth of Indian cities in recent years. Huge swaths of northern India, relatively dark in 2012 night shots, are lit up by huge new urban areas in imagery from 2016. According to the Oxford Economics Global City Forecast, of the 20 fastest-growing cities in the 2015-19 period, fourteen are in India.”

NASA has released a new global map of the Earth at night which shows stunning pictures of India. NASA scientists are trying to see if the night lights imagery can be updated more frequently - perhaps even daily. Doing so would drastically change how we forecast weather, improve natural disaster responses and even help track the effects of war.

Take a look at these two images of India showing how cities have grown and populations have spread in the past few years. This before-and-after comparison below shows composite nighttime views of India and surrounding areas in 2012 and 2016. The difference in colour truly shows how India is far more lit in 2016 than in 2012. It does like PM Modi's ambitious rural electrication project has made significant headway in grassroot regions and we have 'real NASA' pictures.

Some days ago, Goyal had also warned UP officers about corruption. He was heard saying in video: “Change your habits… change your expenses… I am saying this for the linemen, inspectors, quality checkers and contractors… anyone who has problem with the new system should just resign and get out.”

He also said anyone indulging in corruption will face dire consequences and asked people having trouble adjusting to new reforms to submit their resignation.

“This message should reach to all juniors and seniors in the electricity department that if a single person is caught accepting bribe of even a rupee, he will face severest action. We will use every legal provision to punish such a person,” he said.