PIL seeks third gender column for state exams

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court, filed on November 13, has sought that the state government introduce a third gender column in all forms for state public examinations.

Filed by Arnab Nandy, a High Court lawyer, the PIL was in accordance with a Supreme Court judgement on April 15, 2014 for a PIL filed by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) that also sought the creation of a third gender status for members of the transgender community. The apex court had ruled that public examination of Central and all state government should have a column for the third gender, but the state had not done so, even in forms of recruitment examination through the West Bengal Public Service Commission. "Which is why we have filed the PIL seeking an intervention of the High Court for the immediate implementation of the SC order," said Kaushik Gupta, Nandy's lawyer.

Vice-chairman for the West Bengal Transgender Development Board, Manabi Bandopadhyay, however, said that for the true development of transgenders, more than a separate column there should be reservations for members of the community just like there is for Scheduled Caste, Scheculed Tribe and Other Backward Class members.