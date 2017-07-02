Photo essay on Pranab Mukherjee's presidency released

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a book comprising a photo essay on President Pranab Mukherjee during his presidency.

The book titled 'President Pranab Mukherjee A Statesman' has been brought out by the Statesman group.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukherjee said although he was unwilling when the idea of the photo essay was first suggested, but was later convinced by the publishers that the book was necessary to archive important events for posterity.

He also agreed to the offer because the request had come from The Statesman, a newspaper which he literally grew up with as a Bengali.

Mukherjee added he had a long association with the newspaper and most of the time they had agreed to disagree.

The President noted that art and creative abilities transcended boundaries of time and geographical borders, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Modi said the photo essay was important from the historical prospective as the photographs in the book immortalised history and also showed the humane side of the President of India, who is 'an inspiration for all of us'.

The book is a comprehensive photographic record of India's 13th president. It covers Mukherjee's presidency and documents his various roles, the statement said.

Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Prakash Javadekar and Vijay Goel besides BJP veteran L K Advani were also present on the occasion.

Mukherjee's term ends on July 24.

