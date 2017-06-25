Phones, SIM cards recovered from inmates in Gurgaon jail

Twenty mobile phones and 12 SIM cards were recovered from criminals lodged in Gurgaon's Bhondsi jail during checking today.

The phones were seized in a joint operation by crime branch and the jail administration to prevent criminals from using mobile phones to operate their gangs and extortion rackets from their jail cells.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khairwar directed the crime branch and jail administration to conduct surprise checking of jail inmates and criminals.

A team headed by DCP-Crime, Sumit Kumar conducted the checking and recovered the mobile phones.

"We have recovered these mobile phones and SIM cards and also warned the jail officers and workers of legal action in future if any of them are found involved in securing mobile phones for criminals in Jail," Kumar said.

"Such things cannot be done without the assistance of ground level jail staff," he added.

"We will conduct such surprise checking in future on routine basis to prevent criminals using mobile phones to operate their gangs, crime activities and extortion racket," he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)