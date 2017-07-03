Petrol pump manager, 3 others held for loot conspiracy

The manager of a petrol pump here has been arrested along with three others for allegedly looting a collection agent of the fuel station, police said.

They said the four were allegedly involved in robbing last month Rajesh Gupta of Yadu Gas Company and petrol pump, and were arrested yesterday.

Deputy Superintendent of police Sudesh kumar Gupta said the police recovered Rs 2.05 lakh, two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and as many knives from their possession.

