Petrol bomb hurled at former councillor's house in Dindigul

Unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a former AIADMK councillor here early today, police said.

Mohammed Ismail, the former councillor of Dindigul Corporation, was sleeping in the house, with his family members at the time of the incident, they said adding the bomb did not explode and there was no damage to the property.

A case has been registered and investigation is on to find out whether intra-party rivalry led to the incident, police said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)