Petitioners won't face action over old notes

The Centre's assurance to the top court on Friday came days before the first anniversary of the Narendra Modi government's scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

No criminal action will be taken for holding demonetised banknotes beyond December 31, against those who have approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline to exchange the banned bills. The Centre's assurance to the top court on Friday came days before the first anniversary of the Narendra Modi government's scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

Attorney General KK Venugopal cautioned that the allowance was limited to the amount as specified in their pleas before the apex court.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra clarified that protection could not be extended for any other amount possessed. The bench observed that since demonetization is still constitutionally valid, the court could not grant them any interim relief against the law.

The court, however, allowed the aggrieved petitioners to implead themselves in a matter where the constitutional validity of demonetization has been challenged before a constitution bench.

Advocates representing the petitioners argued that the Centre had no right to take away their "hard-earned money," without notice. "My property and hard earned money cannot be taken away without adequate notice or compensation," advocate Pranav Sachdeva argued.

"The Prime Minister had promised an extension of the deadline for deposit of demonetised notes. We want to give them back to the RBI. We are talking about amounts like ? 1 lakh that we want to deposit and not crores," he added.

Standing firm, the Centre was not inclined to offer citizens a window to exchange Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were scrapped during demonetization.

"The very object of demonetization and elimination of black money will be defeated if a window is opened for a further period as the persons in possession of the specified bank notes will have had sufficient time and opportunity to carefully plan the reasons and excuses for not depositing them within the permitted period," the Finance Ministry said in its affidavit filed at a previous hearing.