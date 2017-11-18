Permission denied, but PAAS to holds rally at Mansa

It will be an acid test for the Gandhinagar administration and police on Saturday, as the administration has withdrawn a permission that it had granted to the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) for a rally at Mansa. PAAS is adamant to hold the rally at the venue that the administration had approved earlier.

Sources from the Gandhinagar district collector's office said that earlier, permission was granted with conditions and organisers were asked to share details about the programme and for the purpose of the rally. When PAAS failed to submit them, the collector officer thought fit to cancel the permission. The administration also asked the organisers to change the location, to which they have not agreed. If they come up with an alternative location, the administration may review its stand on permissions.

On the other hand, PAAS leader Atul Patel claimed that permission was canceled on a flimsy ground. "We were told that if the meeting is allowed at the location decided by the PAAS, it could create enmity among communities and so the venue should be changed. This is not possible for us," he said. According to him, all arrangements were made at the present location and so it was difficult to change the location in the last moment, as he firmly said, "Come what may, we will not change the rally location in Mansa."

Earlier, the PAAS convener while speaking to DNA said that he was going make some shocking revelation, but refused to divulge details. Notably, Mansa is the native village of BJP's national president Amit Shah. Hardik Patel's rally at the Mansa is considered to be show of strength in Shah's native town. Hardik expects that people across north Gujarat will participate in the meeting.

Though recently, two alleged sex CDs of Hardik Patel went viral, it has not deterred him at all. On Thursday, PAAS leaders alleged that the said expose of Hardik was on the behest of top BJP leaders.