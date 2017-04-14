People pray at temples on occasion of Tamil New Year

People turned up in large numbers at various temples in and around Puducherry today and offered prayers to the presiding deities on the occasion of Tamil New Year today.

Milling crowds of devotees were seen at the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar in the heart of the town from early morning.

People also exchanged greetings.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V Vaithilnigam, Ministers and leaders of various political parties greeted the people on the occasion.

