People in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir living in 'slavery', says activist

Political activist Taifoor Akbar has said that the people in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are living in slavery as there are no roads and factories in the region.

Mentioning about the degraded condition in PoK, Akbar said Pakistan Government has put restrictions on books under the National Action Plan and abducted people and put them behind the bars on sedition charges.

The Pakistan Government had established the National Action Plan in January 2015 to crack down on terrorism and to supplement the ongoing anti-terrorist offensive in North-Western parts of the country.

"Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir Farooq Haider and his cabinet should talk to leaders sitting in Islamabad. Pakistani politicians are not allowing the Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir to speak and even abuse him during a TV debate. Now, they are calling the Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir a 'traitor' ", he said.

"We have a Parliament and a Supreme Court in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, but we have no right to express our views", he added.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a resource-rich region, but due to Islamabad's discriminatory policies, the locals are living a miserable life.

The region remains underdeveloped as people have no jobs and facilities like healthcare and education.