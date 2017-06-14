People from all walks of life pay tributes to Khaplang

People from different walks of life, including Naga civil societies today paid rich tribute to the NSCN(K) chairman late S S Khaplang by a holding Candle light Memorial Service.

It was organised by apex students' body, Naga Students Federation (NSF) in the heart of the town here tonight.

Naga Hoho president, Chuba Ozukum in his address on the occasion described Khaplang as one of the tallest Naga leader and a true fighter.

He hailed the legacy of Khaplang left for the Nagas, stating that Khaplang was a visionary leader who stood principles of 'one Naga nation'.

Khaplang was always for togetherness of Nagas and to fight together for one Naga family, Chuba said.

He therefore called upon the Naga people to stand together to uphold his principle which has been left behind.

Recalling that Chairman of NSCN(IM) Isak Chishi Swu had also died the same month last year, NPMHR secretary general Neingulo Krome expressed fear that Nagas have come to a stage to loss visionary leaders who could give the future that Nagas wanted.

Krome said many may not have seen Khaplang but Nagas ought to be grateful to him not because of his greatness alone but because he provided the needed space, the air to breathe for every Naga freedom fighter right from the days of Naga National Council.

Expressing that the future of Nagas lies in the East, he acknowledged Khaplang for consolidating the Eastern Naga area and keeping it safe for us so that we may see our future in Eastern Naga areas sooner than later.

Naga Mothers Association, Advisor Rosemary Dzuvichu said for the Naga people and specially the mothers, "a leader who sacrifices his life, for the Naga cause shall remain a hero and cannot be labelled as terrorist".

She appealed to the Indian government to reach out to NSCN (K) for ceasefire and dialogue while also urging the NSCN (K) to come back to ceasefire with so that everyone one could live in peace.

She also appealed the younger people to let the sacrifice of Khaplang be an example of true leadership.

NSF president Subentung Kithan expressing sadness over the demise of the "great national leader", Khaplang and said he was a tall standing Naga nationalist who made tremendous and positive valuable contribution to the founding and development of the Naga freedom struggle.

He said Khaplang s death was a great loss to the Nagas and also for the freedom loving people at large adding that as a legendary Naga freedom fighter, Late Khaplang will be the dynamic force of Naga history and the source of inspiration for the Naga freedom struggle while his spirit of unwavering resistance will live in the minds and hearts of the Nagas forever.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)