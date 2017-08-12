Peace would not be allowed to be held hostage by acts of terrorism: Shashi Tharoor

While admitting that suspending formal level dialogue with Pakistan owing to national security concerns was justified, however, there was a case to make Pakistan realize the futility of continued imbroglio.

A parliamentary panel has asked the Modi government to utilise its diplomatic finesse at all appropriate fora and its economic clout in the current geo-political situation to persuade Pakistan to join the process of dialogue at the earliest and abandon continuing attrition.

In one of the rare and exhaustive reports on Indo-Pak relations, the 31-member parliamentary standing committee on external affairs - headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - held that peace process would not be allowed to be held hostage by acts of terrorism and both countries must keep the channels of communication open, even during the worst of crises. It also asked both countries not to let the non-state actors and their state sponsors to derail or dictate the foreign policy objectives of sovereign nations.

While admitting that suspending formal level dialogue with Pakistan owing to national security concerns was justified, however, there was a case to make Pakistan realize the futility of continued imbroglio. "In the meantime, the Committee would like the Government to work out a clear-cut policy with regard to the do's and don'ts in the bilateral relations as also the fault lines that both sides would be expected to scrupulously follow as non-negotiable," the report tabled in Parliament on Friday said.

It also asked the government to spell out considered policy options military as well as non-military, including diplomatic, to deter and deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and for not acting on its 2004 commitments of not allowing its territory to be used for acts of terrorism.

The Committee also strongly recommended building a robust bridge of mutual understanding and trust, people-to-people contacts for improving ties between the two countries. It has asked the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and other relevant bodies to play useful role and widen the peace constituency in both the countries. "The Committee feels that the Government should initiate fresh diplomatic measures at all relevant platforms with a view to make Pakistan aware of the follies of its present policy towards India and persuade it to make necessary course correction at the earliest. This would ensure that people-to-people contacts are resumed expeditiously to create a favourable atmosphere for dialogue and peace process."