Pb to send fresh panel of IPS officers for Chandigarh SSP post

The Punjab government will send a fresh panel of IPS officers of the state cadre for the post of UT Chandigarh SSP on deputation.

The move comes after the government removed an IPS officer from the panel after his name figured in an alleged extortion case.

A new panel of IPS officers for the SSP post will soon be sent, officials said.

For the fresh panel, the names doing the rounds are Kuldeep Chahal, Naveen Singla and Swapan Sharma.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today ordered a vigilance inquiry into the alleged extortion of money from two farmers by five police officials, including a former SSP, in Sangrur.

The CM ordered removal of IPS officer and former SSP Inderbir Singh's name from the panel for the post of SSP Chandigarh in view of the change in his vigilance clearance status.

Inderbir's name was among the panel of three IPS officers that was earlier sent to UT Chandigarh administration for consideration.

The names of the other two IPS officers in the panel were S Bhupathi and Jagdale Nilambri Vijay.

UT Chandigarh SSP post is reserved for Punjab cadre IPS officers.

The post of UT SSP Chandigarh has been lying vacant since December 2016 when Punjab cadre IPS officer Sukhchain Singh Gill relinquished the said charge.

Earlier, the erstwhile SAD-BJP state government had sent a panel of three officers Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Gurpreet Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh Gill for the post of SSP Chandigarh. But it was rejected by the UT's administration.

