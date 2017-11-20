Pawan Insan, another close aide of Gurmeet Singh, arrested in Punjab by Haryana police

Pawan Insan, close aide of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh, was arrested by the Haryana Police today.

"Pawan Insan was nabbed from near Lalru (in Punjab). He had been absconding for over two months," Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manbir Singh told PTI over phone.

The place from where Pawan was nabbed by the Special Investigation Team of Haryana Police is about 30 km from Chandigarh.

Asked if he was travelling in some vehicle when he was arrested, Singh said, "He was arrested around late in the evening. We will share the details later".

Pawan Insan was booked for allegedly inciting violence in the wake of the Dera chief's conviction in a rape case by the CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.

He is the former spokesperson of the Dera chief and used to manage the media for the self-styled godman.

However, another close aide of the sect chief, Aditya Insan, who is also wanted for allegedly inciting violence, continues to evade arrest, the DCP said.

Honeypreet Insan, who calls herself the adopted daughter of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, was arrested by the Haryana Police last month in connection with the case. She was also arrested nearly 30 km from Chandigarh along the Zirakpur-Patiala Highway.

Pawan Insan, Aditya Insan and Honeypreet have topped the list of 43 "wanted" people. The list was released by the state police in September in connection with the violence following Ram Rahim's conviction.

At least 41 people died and several others were injured in the violence.

The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly raping two female disciples.