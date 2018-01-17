Passengers assault IRCTC staffer on board Sealdah Rajdhani, charged with 'attempt to murder'

Two passengers of Sealdah Rajdhani Express have been booked for allegedly assaulting an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) staffer near Gaya on Monday evening.

According to a Times of India report, Sushanta Behera — a workman-3 grade employee - was beaten by two passengers in the train over a minor issue. Behera, while walking through the train with a carton, had reportedly brushed against one of the accused.

The irked passenger, identified as Md Zaid (28), thrashed him till he lost consciousness. When the onboard security staff arrived at the spot of the incident, Zaid and his uncle M Quraishi (58), tried to pass off the incident as a minor one, the train manager alleged.

While Behera was rushed to the railway hospital in Gaya in an unconscious state, accused were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). They have been charged with attempt to murder under IPC section 307.

The condition of Behera is said to be serious as he has suffered injuries to his brain and spine.

IRCTC group general manager (east) Debashis Chandra said, "We rushed him to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. His condition has deteriorated. At Apollo, doctors said his left side is paralyzed and he has suffered injuries to his brain and spine."