Parts of Raj lashed by rains as southwest monsoon advances

The southwest monsoon advanced over parts of Rajasthan where many places were lashed by rains since yesterday.

Talera in Bundi recorded 9 cm rains while Nathdwara in Rajsamand recorded 8 cm rainfall till this morning, the MeT department said.

Large number of places also recorded below 8 cm rainfall during this period. Sriganganagar, Pilani and Churu recorded 12 mm, 3.2 mm and 3 mm rains till this evening.

The department has predicted thunderstorm with rains during till tomorrow.

