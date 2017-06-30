'Parties linked to JP movement should support Kovind'

A group of people associated with the Jai Prakash Narayan-led movement has asked political parties linked to it to vote for NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, claiming that he has remained true to its values.

In a statement, they said Kovind was a product of the JP movement, a reference to the Narayan-led protests against the Indira Gandhi rule, and that his tenure as the Bihar governor showed that he remained true to those values.

The statement was signed by P S Prasad of Bharat Yatra Trust, Abhay Sinha of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash International Studies Development Centre and some associates of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

They said Kovind had not practised partisan politics and praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting his candidature.

"We appeal to all political parties born out of the JP movement to support Kovind," they said in the statement.

