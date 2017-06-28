Parrikar govt completes 100 days, ally says CM 'more mature'

The BJP-led coalition government in Goa under Manohar Parrikar completed 100 days in office recently with one of its constituents hailing a "more mature" Parrikar and the "pro-people" agenda of the regime.

However, opposition Congress termed the first 100 days of the government as a "non-starter".

In the backdrop of the BJP failing to secure the popular mandate in February's Assembly polls and finishing second behind the Congress, Parrikar pulled off an impossible task of stitching the rainbow alliance, which comprises the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent legislators.

This is Parrikar's fourth term as the chief minister of the coastal state.

He first served as the chief minister between October 2000 and June 2002, then from June 2002 to February 2005, and in March 2012 and November 2014.

He had resigned as defence minister to take the charge of Goa after the poll results were declared in March. The BJP leader took the oath of office on March 14.

Parrikar won the Supreme Court-mandated floor test in the Assembly in March by winning over the reluctant GFP, led by Vijai Sardesai, a known critic of the chief minister.

In the 40-member House, the current strength of which has been reduced to 38 following the resignations of a BJP MLA and a Congress MLA, the BJP has 12 members, the Congress 16, the MGP (3), the GFP (3), the NCP 1, besides the three Independent legislators.

Parrikar, a Rajya Sabha member, is yet to get elected as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Panaji MLA Siddharth Kuncalienkar (BJP) resigned in May, apparently to vacate the seat for Parrikar, whereas the Congress' Vishwajit Rane quit after switching over to the BJP.

Parrikar recently unveiled a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) document which would serve as a "guiding force" for his government.

The document largely comprises the agenda of the BJP's allies, which includes re-classification of the coconut trees, shifting the casinos, bringing a land-use plan and introduction of the Transfer of Developmental Rights (TDRs).

While Parrikar refused to be interviewed on completion of 100 days in office, the allies reiterated their support to the government.

Sardesai, who contested the election against the BJP, told

