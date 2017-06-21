Parole hearing for O.J. Simpson's robbery sentence set for July 20

A parole hearing for former football star O.J. Simpson, serving time in a Nevada prison for a 2008 Las Vegas robbery and kidnapping conviction, has been set for July 20 in Carson City, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners announced on Tuesday.

The proceeding will mark the second such hearing held for Simpson, who was acquitted of the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, since he was sentenced to as much as 33 years for his role in a bungled attempt to recover memorabilia from his storied sports career.

If granted parole at next month's hearing, he will not be eligible for release before Oct. 1, state parole officials have said.

