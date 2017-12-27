Parliament: PM Modi didn't question Manmohan Singh's commitment to India, says Jaitely; Congress replies with thanks

Days after the bitter war of words between the Congress and the BJP during Gujarat Assembly Elections, it seems both parties have reached a truce in Parliament on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while addressing the Rajya Sabha said that, 'PM (Narendra Modi) in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India.'

Jaitley's statement in the Upper House comes after the continuous demand by the Congress lawmakers for an apology by the Prime Minister for his 'Pakistan meddling in Gujarat polls' remarks in which he had named his predecessor Manmohan Singh also.

In a quick reply, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, 'Thank leader of the house for clarification on what has been issue of contention. I,on behalf of my party, say that we disassociate from any comments made by any member during elections that may have hurt PM's dignity,also we don't want any such thing to be said in future.'

During an election rally on December 11, PM Modi had raised questions over a reported appeal by former director-general of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq, that Congress leader Ahmed Patel be made Gujarat's Chief Minister in case the Congress wins the elections.

He had also said that, 'There were media reports on Saturday about a three-hour closed-door meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice president Hamid Ansari and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.'

He had also linked the 'secret meeting' with now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' remark.

"The next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi was 'neech'. This is a serious matter," he said.

The Congress was demanding PM's apology on the issue during the Winter Session of Parliament.

"Either the government should prove the claim or the Prime Minister must apologise... Nothing short of an apology will satisfy us," Congress leader Anand Sharma had said prior to the beginning of the Winter Session.