Parents should respect sentiments of daughters: Justice Rohini

Parents should respect the girl child's sentiments and support her in all situations, Delhi High Court Chief Justice G Rohini said today.

The view was expressed by Chief Justice Rohini, the first lady Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, in a speech during the full court reference on her last day as a judge.

"I wish and pray that all girl children are blessed with such parents who believe in respecting the sentiments of a daughter and supporting her in all situations," she said while acknowledging the support given to her by her parents.

She also said that during her tenure of almost three years as the Chief Justice she has "focused on the quality than the quantity of judgements".

Justice Gita Mittal, who will take over as the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, also spoke at the event which was attended by other judges of the Delhi High Court, lawyers and close family members of Chief Justice Rohini.

Justice Mittal highlighted various judgements, including the landmark verdict that Delhi was a union territory with the Lieutenant Governor as its head, delivered by the Chief Justice Rohini during her tenure here.

Senior lawyers like Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, Delhi High Court Bar Association President Kirti Uppal and Delhi government senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra, who were also present, praised the work done by the Chief Justice in a "pre-dominantly male-cenrtic society".

The ASG said that Justice Rohini was a "symbol of empowerment and epitome of encouragement for women" and added that soon two women lawyers are likely to be elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court.

He also said that Justice Rohini had a very balanced philosophy which was pro-citizen as she has left no stone unturned to provide succour to the common man.

