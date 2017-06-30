'Panel to probe ST officers should have babus from community'

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has asked the DoPT to ensure any committee constituted to look into cases related to ST employees should have minimum of two members from the community.

The commission has taken this decision to ensure "natural justice" to every ST employee.

As per a communication the Commission sent to the Department of Personnel and Training, if ST officers are not available in the department or the ministry concerned, then the committee can take them from other departments.

Article 338 of the Constitution empowers the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to ensure proper service conditions to ST employees of the government.

On several occasions, it was found that normal procedures for disciplinary action against ST employees were not followed, an official statement said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)