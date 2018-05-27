'Pandit ji ko pranam': In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary. Speaking on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said he bows down to 'Pandit ji'

"Today is 27th of May, the death anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji. I render my pranam to Pandit ji on this day," Modi said.

Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889, died on May 27, 1964.

Earlier in the morning, Modi tweeted on the occasion.

"Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the departed leader at Shanti Van--Nehru's memorial on the banks of Yamuna here.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Motilal Vora also paid tributes to the country's first prime minister.

Devotional songs were played and an all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial.