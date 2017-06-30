Panama-registered ship capt, 2 crew members taken into custody

The captain and two crew members of a Panama-registered merchant ship, that recently collided with an Indian boat killing two fishermen, have been taken into custody, Kerala coastal police said tonight.

A coastal police official said Captain Georgiannakis Ioannis, a Greek national who was commanding the vessel, second officer Galanos Athanasios, also a Greek national who was keeping a navigational watch on the bridge, and Zewana, a Myanmar national who was the designated Able Seaman, have been taken into custody.

They have been brought to the shore from the ship anchored in the premises of the Cochin Port Trust.

The Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kochi, which conducted an inquiry into the collision that took place off the coast here, had ordered the detention of the ship, Amber L, at Kochi till further orders.

In its "initial report" of the incident, submitted to the Directorate General of Shipping on June 15, the MMD had said based on digital and physical evidence, it had prima facie concluded that "the Panama Flag Bulk Carrier, Amber L, is the merchant ship involved in the collision with the Indian fishing boat, Carmel Matha, at about 0223 hours on June 11 off the Kerala coast."

Two fishermen were killed and 11 others injured when the merchant ship hit their fishing boat.

Of the 14 crew members on board the boat, 11 were rescued by other such vessels in the vicinity and two bodies were recovered. One fisherman, Motidas from Assam, was missing.

