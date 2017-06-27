Pakistani militants sideline J&K separatists

Seemingly riding on the groundswell of radicals, the militant leadership sitting in Pakistan has now divested the Kashmiri separatist leadership of their remnant powers and taken over control of the unrest in the restive valley

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based United Jihad Council (UJC), an umbrella group of over a dozen militant outfits, snubbed the Hurriyat Conference and announced a week-long programme to mark the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujhadeen poster boy Burhan Wani.

This comes on a day when fresh clashes and stone-pelting took place in several parts of the Kashmir Valley after Eid congregations. Security forces had to fire smoke shells to disperse the violent mob in Anantnag, Sopore and old Srinagar city, besides other places.

Syed Salahudin, UJC chairman and Hizbul supreme commander, released a 4.37-minute video in Muzaffarabad (the capital of PoK) announcing a two-day shutdown on July 8, the death anniversary of Wani, and July 13, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the people killed in 1931. Wani was killed by security forces in an encounter at Bamdoora village of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016

This is for the first time in the last few years that the UJC has announced the programme before Hurriyat Conference issued any protest calendar. Earlier, the trend was that Hurriyat or any separatist group used to call for hartals and other protest programmes, while the UJC only supported the political leadership. This time, however, the UJC has asked the Hurriyat to support and give suggestions for amendments, if any.

"UJC will be observing martyrs' week on both sides of the LoC. On July 7, Ulema and Imams are urged to shed light on the philosophy of martyrdom and pray for the martyrs during the Friday congregation. On July 8, we have appealed to the people to observe a complete statewide shutdown and organise rallies at all central places, particularly in Wani's hometown of Tral," Salahudin said.

On July 9, the UJC chief has asked people to visit the families of those slain to express solidarity with them. "On July 11 and 12, people are requested to meet the families of prisoners and extend financial assistance to them.

On July 13, people have been asked to offer special namaz in all mosques, praying for the success of the separatist struggle. On July 13, people have been asked to observe a statewide bandh to pay tribute to the 1931 martyrs," said Salahudin.

What has, however, added an interesting dimension to the whole saga was Salahudin asking the separatist leaders to give suggestions for seeking amendments in the programme. "If the Hurriyat leadership wants to make a healthy amendment in the programme, it will be accepted," the UJC chief said.