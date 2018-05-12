Pakistani army violates ceasefire on LoC, one killed

Pakistani army on Friday violated ceasefire and opened fire on Thursday night in Gulpur area along the Line of Control (LoC). A 21-year-old youth, who was attending a wedding ceremony at Gulpur-Degawar area in Poonch district of Jammu division, got hit by a bullet died.

Mohammad Iqbal received bullet in his chest when the Pakistani army started shooting while every body was in panic and looking for a cover.

District Development Commissioner of Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz told DNA that the family was busy in pre-wedding rituals on the rooftop of their house when the firing from Pakistan started at around 11 pm.

"This boy had entry and exit wounds on his body. Entire family slipped into mourning after this. We have processed his case for the ex-gratia relief," said Aijaz.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, defence spokesman at Jammu, said that the incident occurred in a distance of 300 to 400 metre from the LoC.

Official figures revealed that 633 ceasefire violations were recorded along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir in the first two months of 2018. Of these, 432 incidents were reported from the LoC and 201 on the International Border.