Pakistani army hides behind villagers to shell Indians: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Monday accused the Pakistani army of hiding behind the villagers in the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to shell Indian civilians living along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu division.

"Pakistan Army – The real face – Unprofessional and Unethical. Hiding behind POJK villagers to shell Indian civilians along the LC (Line of Control). Indian army vows to keep our Awaam (people) secure and unharmed. Mitigate locals' hardship by destroying blind mortar shells in border villages", tweeted Nagrota based White Knight Corps of the Indian army.

This follows the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan army targeting Indian forward positions and civilian areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Pir Panjal valley in Jammu division. Mohammad Yousuf, 45, sustained bullet injuries in his leg when Pakistan army violated ceasefire and Pukerni area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday Pakistan army violated the ceasefire when they resorted to heavy firing on Indian forward positions in Shahpur area of Poonch sector in Jammu division. Indian army immediately swung into action and retaliated in equal measure to silence the Pakistani guns.

Six soldiers have been killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border since December 23. Pakistan's latest provocation comes 11 days after Indian Army troops — in a tit-for-tat action — crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and killed three Pakistani army men in Rawalakote sector of Poonch on December 25.

Tension has gripped the villagers living along the LoC after the fresh bout of Pakistani shelling on the borders. The authorities have put all the emergency departments on alert to meet any exigency. More than underground 14,460 bunkers are being built at the cost Rs 415.73 crore in borders areas of Jammu to save the civilians during the cross border shelling.

Official figures reveal Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 771 times till December 10, 2017 , and 110 times along the International Border till November-end last year. Around 30 people including 14 army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel were killed in these ceasefire violations this year.

There were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 security personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured in 2016. The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Siachen glacier came into force in November 2003.