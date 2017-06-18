Pakistan: Yoga camp organised by Indian High Commission

International Day of Yoga will be celebrated across the world on Wednesday.

Yoga enthusiasts from around the globe are actively participating in different events to mark the third United Nations International Day of Yoga, which is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015.

As the world is getting all set to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, Indian High Commission in Pakistan is also making efforts to make the event a grand success. The Indian High Commission organised a yoga camp on Sunday in which Indian envoy to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale and other diplomats participated.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter handle, shared photographs of the Yoga Day celebrations across the world Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government has made grand plans for the Yoga Day. The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has been working tirelessly to make the International Yoga Day functions across the country and world a grand success.

Union Government's 74 ministers will take part in the Yoga Day functions in 74 cities on June 21. Prime Minister Modi will take part in the Yoga Day function in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, where AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik would also be present. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will perform Yoga in Ahmedabad.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Yoga Day function in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur Tihra. Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will be present in Delhi. Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal will take part in International Yoga Day functions at Patna, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam respectively.

AYUSH Ministry is working day and night to make the International Yoga Day a big success not only at national level, but also at international level. It has written letters to different Ambassadors and Embassies and urged to make the event successful.

Prime Minister Modi in his UN address had suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares special significance in many parts of the world.