Pakistan to us: Cross-border pollution

Pakistan has blamed India for cross-border pollution! Pakistan's border areas are in grip of thick blanket of smog because of crop stubble burning, much like parts of North India, including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. In Lahore and other parts of the province, people have been complaining about breathing difficulties and other health issues.

English daily Dawn quoted Pakistani officials and reported that smog was caused by stubble burning on the Indian side of Punjab. Officials also said emissions from coal power plants on the Indian side.

"Crop stubble burning is causing smog over a large area in India, and media reports say it has failed to control the pollution-causing practice despite public outcry and censure by courts," the newspaper said.

Last June, Indian authorities had blamed Pakistan for polluting the Sutlej river drastically. A branch of the Satluj enters Pakistan and flows many miles in the Kasur district and then re-enters near village Tendiwala and falls into the main Satluj on the Indian side near Hussainwala.

Authorities in Punjab had alleged that the river returning to India is so much polluted that it is causing many ailments among the people of the border region.