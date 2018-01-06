Pakistan ties depend on its stand on terror: Govt

Rejecting a parliamentary panel's recommendation to revive cultural, sports and economic engagement to reduce animosity and distrust with Pakistan, the government said on Friday that such ties would be meaningless unless supported by credible and effective actions against cross-border terrorism.

The 31-member panel led by former UN diplomat and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor had asked the government to spell out short-term, mid-term and long-term policy, strategy and approach towards Pakistan.

This was to enable a synergetic response amongst various ministers. The panel had asked for some semblance of contacts involving people in the absence of structured dialogue between the governments.

The members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs called on both India as well as Pakistan to engage and proceed with a step-wise process and move from addressing peripheral to core issues.

It also retreated its earlier recommendation, asking the government to outline a coherent, and comprehensive policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

It also called for pushing a pro-active and assertive position on India's rightful claims to PoK, including Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the action taken report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it will be holding an outreach programme with think-tanks around the world to convey Pakistan's expanding nuclear arsenal and its deliberately ambiguous doctrine and implications of its mix of terrorism and concerns about safety of its current nuclear weapons.

The Ministry also said that the international community was now more receptive to India's concerns and understands Pakistan's duplicity. "Counter-terrorism is emerging as an important area of our bilateral engagements with the US. Both countries are already closely working in this area. The Trump administration has showed strong intent to strengthen cooperation with India in this area," the report said.

It also disclosed that both countries have constituted a new consultation mechanism for terrorist designations, which was agreed to during the PM Modi's visit in June 2017 and led to designation of Syed Salahuddin as specially designated global terrorist on June 26. It believed that new US strategy was a reflection of growing convergence in views and interests.

On the review and full utilisation of rights under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), the government said over the past two years new projects are being assigned on these rivers that flow to Pakistan. It reminded that an agreement was brokered between the states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in March 2017 to resume construction of the Shahpurkandi project, which had been suspended since 2014.

Also the J&K government in August 2017 approved the execution of the Ujh multipurpose project with assistance from the Centre. The government also stated that liberalisation of bilateral trade as agreed with Pakistan in 2012 remains unimplemented owing to pending action from Pakistan's side, including lifting of all restrictions on imports through wagah. Also the India-Pakistan Judicial Committee on Prisoners which has been inactive since 2013 was also awaiting nod from Islamabad to undertake a visit.