Pakistan releases another propaganda video of Jadhav; no credibility of coerced statements, says India

Ten days after Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother in Islamabad, Pakistan has released another propaganda video of former Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by Pak military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

In the video, Jadhav was heard saying that his mother was happy to see him in good condition.

Jadhav said he saw fear in the eyes of his other and wife.

"There was in Indian diplomat with my mother, who shouting at her the moment she stepped out," he was quoted as saying by Zee News.

Jadhav, in the video, said Pakistan has taken good care of him.

"I said don't worry Mummy.They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally," Jadhav said in the video.

"But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public and Indian government, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of Indian Navy," he said.

In response to the new video, India said Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video.

"This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realise that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility. The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment," an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national," a spokesperson said.

The video comes days after India reacted strongly over the ill treatment given to Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul during their meeting. He had met his family on December 25 at Foreign Office in Islamabad.

"A mother met her son, wife met her husband after 22 months but it was used as a propaganda weapon by Pakistan," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said.

"We had asked that Pakistani media not be allowed near the family but they were permitted to come in close proximity from where they humiliated them, accused them," she had said in her speech in Parliament.

Earlier, Pakistan had released a video of Jadhav thanking Pakistan government for allowing him to meet his mother and wife.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May halted his execution on India's appeal.