Pakistan, India 'cannot remain enemies forever', says Pak NSA

Accusing India of "defeating the spirit of bilateralism" by defying talks over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua has said that the two neighbours "cannot remain enemies forever" and they need to engage and resolve their disputes.

Janjua's remarks comes against the backdrop of spike in Indo-Pak tensions over the death sentence awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court and New Delhi's warning to Islamabad to consider the consequences on bilateral ties if he is hanged.

Pakistan's NSA claimed that the international community is overlooking Kashmir issue due to their own strategic interests related to India.

"Although India considers Kashmir a bilateral issue, it has defeated the spirit of bilateralism by defying any dialogue over it," Janjua said while speaking to Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood yesterday.

"Extreme thoughts are to be mitigated through a change of perception, by winning hearts and minds and not by use of force alone," he said, referring to the situation in Kashmir.

"We need to engage with each other and resolve disputes," Janjua was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

"Pakistan and India cannot remain enemies forever," he said, amid a strain in Indo-Pak ties.

Janjua and Calderwood discussed regional dynamics and bilateral ties, Pakistan's role in eradicating terrorism, counter-terrorism cooperation, the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and Pakistan-India relations with reference to the US' offer for mediation.

Janjua also underscored the need for a non-discriminatory approach while considering Pakistan's membership for elite Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)