Pakistan captures 42 fishermen with 7 boats off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has apprehended 42 Indian fishermen and seized seven boats off the Gujarat coast, an official of a fishermen's body said on Sunday.

"The fishermen along with seven boats were captured by the PMSA in two separate incidents from near International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) off Gujarat coast," said National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) secretary Manish Lodhari.

"While 18 fishermen sailing on three boats were captured late last night, 24 more fishermen were captured along with four boats today. In all, seven boats with 42 fishermen have been captured so far since last night," he said. The seized boats belong to Okha and Mangrol, he added.

This is the first such incident in April, Lodhari said, adding that in March, 231 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Pakistani authorities and 40 boats were seized.

On March 26, the PMSA had apprehended over 100 Indian fishermen and seized 19 boats near IMBL. In March, the Indian Coast Guard had captured nine Pakistani fishermen along with a fishing boat found sailing in the Indian water.